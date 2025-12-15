Santa Claus brought toys and goodies for 300 children hospitalized at Grigore Alexandrescu and Dr. Victor Gomoiu hospitals

Now for the third year in a row, Santa Claus for the children hospitalized in the „Dr. Victor Gomoiu” and „Grigore Alexandrescu” hospitals in Bucharest recently brought them 300 unique gifts, personalized by gender and age group, containing over 1,500 toys and gadgets, plus over 3,000 carefully selected food products, adapted to age.

The charity event was carried out by the AKTOR Romania volunteers, in the spirit of Christmas and the desire to bring joy to the little ones hospitalized just when Santa Claus is about to arrive, so Santa’s surprise was greeted with great joy by the little ones.

„We are glad that we managed to ensure the continuity of these charitable activities aimed at highlighting the infrastructure company’s involvement in the community. The children were overjoyed, in part also due to the openness of the hospital management to allow us to bring the little ones a moment of joy, especially in these moments before the winter holidays. We wish the little ones a speedy recovery and their parents much joy with their children and a happy 2026”, said Antonis Kyriakos, General Manager of AKTOR Romania.

“One of the long-term goals of the AKTOR Group of Companies is to invest in the next generation. Today’s action falls within this strategy, which also included, in Romania, donations of books for school libraries in disadvantaged communities. The joy of the little ones at the sight of their Christmas gifts impressed us greatly,” explained George Tsaprounis, Chief Communications Officer, AKTOR Group of Companies.

The company’s donation respected the doctors’ indications regarding the foods allowed in this context. Each gift from Santa Claus was unique, with toys or games selected according to the children’s ages. Thus, the volunteers from AKTOR brought a smile to the little ones also in 2025.

About AKTOR Group of Companies

The AKTOR Group of Companies is a leading player in the South-Eastern European market, leveraging 70 years of experience to implement large-scale technical projects and to strategically invest in sectors such as green energy, real estate, concession projects, public-private partnerships (PPPs), and integrated facility management. The AKTOR Group will direct EUR 2 billion in acquisitions and investments to achieve a turnover of EUR 1.4 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 184 million by 2025 through a diversified portfolio of activities. In 2025, the Group’s workforce is expected to exceed 8,800 employees in Greece and abroad. The mission of the AKTOR Group is to become a driving force for progress in its areas of operation, creating value for its shareholders and society, contributing to progress and prosperity and improving people’s lives towards a sustainable future.

AKTOR Romania is the largest construction subsidiary of the group and has been present in the country for over 20 years. The company has completed seven major projects and has six more underway. Among them, the rehabilitation of the Brașov – Simeria railway line (Coșlariu – Sighișoara section – sub-sections: 1. Brașov-Apața and 3. Cața-Sighișoara and sub-section 2. Apața – Cața) involves the modernization of a vital part of the Pan-European Corridor IV for high-speed train travel.

The „Grigore Alexandrescu” Children’s Emergency Clinical Hospital is the oldest children’s hospital in Romania, opened in 1886. The hospital has ten clinical departments and numerous medical compartments, 19 complementary departments and 17 specialized outpatient clinics. „Grigore Alexandrescu” is part of the Bucharest Emergency Hospital Complex (six in total, two for children) and provides emergency medical care for over 1,200,000 children nationwide.

The hospital provides academic education and research in the medical field and is affiliated with the „Carol Davila” University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest. In 2005, the Plastic Surgery – Reconstructive Microsurgery and Burns Clinic was opened in a new and modern building. It is the only unit in the country with this profile and, due to its clinical, research and educational results in the field, it was accredited as a European EBOPRAS centre in 2008. The Skin Bank, accredited by the National Transplant Association (ANT), also operates here.

Medical services are provided by a team of over 1000 employees, of which over 130 are doctors specialized in all basic medical branches: paediatrics, general surgery, plastic surgery, orthopaedics, emergency medicine, anaesthesia and intensive care, epidemiology, paraclinical services, etc.

The Children’s Clinical Hospital „Dr. Victor Gomoiu” is part of the category of mono-specialty clinical hospitals, being classified as a clinical hospital with university departments. It is one of the oldest children’s hospitals in Romania, and today it is one of the most important children’s hospitals in Bucharest. Starting with 2010, the hospital has undergone an extensive modernization process. A new building was built and officially opened in 2018, offering state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional medical services. With over 200 departments and sections specializing in various paediatric specialties, including paediatric cardiology, paediatric gastroenterology, paediatric neurology, paediatric otolaryngology, paediatric surgery, paediatric orthopaedics, paediatric orthopaedics and intensive care, the hospital is currently one of the most advanced paediatric hospitals in Romania. The hospital also provides academic education and research activities in the medical field, being affiliated with the „Carol Davila” University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest.

