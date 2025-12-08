Dragos Dobrescu is set to develop Dracula Land, a private investment of over 1 billion euros, spanning 164 hectares, a project designed to permanently redefine the tourism map of Romania

Dracula Land will be developed exclusively from 100% private investments. Although it is a strategic project for Romania, it will not use public budget, will not access European funds, and will not involve financial support from the state.

An unprecedented project in Romania has officially entered the public sphere: Dracula Land, a vast development of 164 hectares, to be built exclusively with private capital and valued at over 1 billion euros, aims to transform the most famous Romanian myth into a top international destination. The concept has been launched, and development will begin in stages in the upcoming period.

The essential element that differentiates Dracula Land from all the projects announced over the past two decades is the already-prepared infrastructure: the consolidation of 83 land parcels into a single 164-hectare site, a masterplan created with global entertainment companies, Big Four audit, studies and permits obtained over years of work, and substantial investments in the pre-launch phase.

Dracula Land, a strategic location both for Romania and for national and international tourists, being easy to access.

Dracula Land is positioned at a strategic infrastructure junction, offering competitive advantage both for tourism and operations. The location in the north of the Capital ensures excellent accessibility for national and international flows:

20 minutes from Bucharest,

15 minutes from Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP),

direct access to the A3 Highway,

10-minute fast connection to the Bucharest Ring Road A0,

5 minutes to the Moldova Highway A7,

15 minutes to Ploiești,

60–65 minutes to Pitești via the A0–A1 connection.

The location is not chosen at random. According to historians, near this area is the place where Vlad Țepeș is believed to have been buried, the source of the Dracula myth. For the developers, this symbolic significance represents a key element of the project’s identity.

A fundamental difference from the “Dracula projects” announced in the past

For twenty years, Romania has periodically seen announcements about thematic projects inspired by Dracula. None have progressed beyond the intent stage. In some cases, not even beyond preliminary renderings. The most well-known example remains the failure of “Dracula Park” in the early 2000s, a highly publicized political project but without any real implementation basis.

Dracula Land firmly distances itself from such initiatives, not only through statements but through the concrete way in which it is conceived and financed.

Projects announced by others remain largely simple intentions. Dracula Land, however, is a real development, entirely private, with solid legal, financial, and operational foundations. The project is based on a journey of over 8 years of consolidating 83 parcels into a compact 164-hectare site and at least 3 years of complex studies, approvals, dedicated urban architecture, and international consultancy from some of the most important players in the global theme park and entertainment industry.

A project that unites the physical with the digital: the myth at 21st-century standards

Dracula Land was not conceived as a simple theme park but as a modern mythological platform, an ecosystem in which the story of Dracula is reinterpreted in a contemporary key. The project integrates storytelling elements, Web3 technologies, digital assets, symbolic collections, metaverse experiences, and large physical zones, united into a coherent narrative.

“It was a myth. It became a legend. It is about to become reality,” say the project representatives.

What Dracula Land will include

DraculaLand Theme Park – over 780,000 sqm, 6 immersive themed zones and over 40 major attractions;

Multifunctional Arena – approximately 80,000 built sqm, 22,500 seats for concerts, festivals, esports competitions, and international events;

Fashion & Home-Deco Luxury Outlet – approximately 9,000 built sqm of retail and 3,000 built sqm of F&B, with over 70 brands, a concept developed together with Piuarch Milan and The Mall Firenze Team;

Dracula Grand Hotel (4★), Dracula Family Hotel (3★+), Dracula Inn (3★) – 200 rooms, conference spaces and premium facilities;

Aqua Park & Thermal Spa – approximately 50,000 built sqm, over 30 water attractions and one of the largest wave pools in Europe;

Racing Track & Motor Park – circuit of about 4.5 km, with paddock, garages, VIP zones, and media facilities;

Business Accelerator & Tech Hub – approximately 15,000 built sqm, over 1,000 workstations for startups in gaming, AI, and creative digital industries.

All these will be developed in stages, within a special urban architecture created exclusively for the project.

An investment designed for future generations

The developers emphasize that Dracula Land was designed to remain relevant in the coming decades through its dual component – physical and digital.

“We are not building just a destination. We are building a legacy,” says founder Dragoș Dobrescu.

Economic and social impact

According to current financial estimates, DraculaLand will generate:

over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in tourism, technology, and services;

a total economic impact estimated at approximately 5 billion euros in the next decade;

around 3 million visitors annually in the first phase.

Dracula Land is a project funded exclusively from 100% private capital. It does not involve public funds, state money, or financing from European funds.

“DraculaLand unifies everything we have learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to bring together complex teams with very diverse specializations. But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built. For me, DraculaLand is a national project – a symbol that Romania can and must build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects.” – Dragoș Dobrescu, founder DraculaLand

The implementation calendar, in the process of being published. The Dracula Land team will publish in the coming period the schedule of stages, details regarding international partners, and the official launch date of the project.

