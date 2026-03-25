(P) Holcim Romania and CINEA sign grant agreement for Carbon Hub CPT01

Holcim Romania and CINEA sign grant agreement for Carbon Hub CPT01, advancing carbon capture and near-zero cement production in Eastern Europe

Holcim Romania has signed the grant agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) for the Carbon Hub CPT01 project, a pioneering carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiative located in Câmpulung, Argeș County. The project is the first ever Romanian project financed by the European Union Innovation Fund, one of the world’s largest funding programmes dedicated to deploying innovative low-carbon technologies.

Developed by Holcim Romania in partnership with Carmeuse, Carbon Hub CPT01 represents a major step in the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries and the transformation of the construction sector in Eastern Europe. The project will capture CO₂ emissions generated during both cement and lime production and enable their permanent geological storage, significantly reducing the facilities’ industrial emissions.

Carbon Hub CPT01 is set to become Eastern Europe’s first large-scale onshore carbon capture and storage project, positioning Romania at the forefront of climate innovation and industrial decarbonization in the region.

Once operational, the project will enable the production of approximately two million tonnes of near-zero cement annually, marking a major milestone in Holcim’s roadmap toward net-zero building materials and supporting the company’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.

As a key partner in Carbon Hub CPT01, Carmeuse expects to produce approximately two hundred thousand tonnes of near-zero lime annually, further advancing their decarbonization roadmap and supporting their ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

At the core of the initiative is an innovative carbon capture system designed to process flue gases generated by two industrial emitters located in the Câmpulung industrial area.

By demonstrating an integrated carbon capture solution for both cement and lime production, the project contributes directly to the decarbonization of our sector while strengthening Europe’s sustainable construction value chain.

Bogdan Dobre, CEO of Holcim Romania, stated: “Signing this grant agreement with CINEA marks a defining milestone for our Carbon Hub CPT01 project and for the decarbonization of the construction sector in Eastern Europe. Through this initiative, we aim to demonstrate that large-scale carbon capture can accelerate the transition toward near-zero cement while supporting Romania’s role in Europe’s climate and industrial transformation.”

Ionel Ungureanu, Area Production Manager, Carmeuse, added:

“Projects like Carbon Hub CPT01 demonstrate that meaningful industrial decarbonization requires strong partnerships. Together with Holcim and the broader consortium, we are contributing our expertise in lime production to build a robust carbon capture value chain that benefits industry, communities and the environment.”

Holcim Romania and its partners would like to thank the Romanian authorities and relevant agencies for their constructive engagement and support throughout the development of this project. We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum together as the project advances and contributes to the decarbonization of heavy industry in Romania.

The Carbon Hub CPT01 project contributes to the implementation of key European policy frameworks, including the European Clean Industrial Deal, the Net-Zero Industry Act and the EU’s Industrial Carbon Management Strategy, accelerating the deployment of carbon capture technologies and supporting the transition to a climate-neutral economy.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.