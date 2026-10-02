Official clarification regarding WALDEVAR Energy’s legal status and operational continuity

In light of recent public information, WALDEVAR Energy is issuing this official statement to ensure complete transparency with our partners, clients, and the wider market.

WALDEVAR Energy firmly distances itself from the actions under investigation regarding its former CEO and reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

WALDEVAR Energy categorically distances itself from any act of corruption, fraud, or other unlawful conduct. As part of our continuous internal monitoring, WALDEVAR’s Internal Control Department began reviewing the activities of the former CEO, following the identification of irregularities and suspicions regarding actions that could prejudice the company. Following these internal reviews, which were conducted with specialized legal assistance, the company proactively notified the competent authorities and provided them with the relevant information and documents.

For complete transparency, the official press release from the DNA can be accessed via the link below:

Direcția Națională Anticorupție – comunicat

Full translations of the official DNA press release are available for download below:

📄Download the Official DNA Press Release – English

📄Download the Official DNA Press Release – 中文 (Chinese)

📄Download the Official DNA Press Release – Italiano

Official Letter from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA): WALDEVAR is the damaged party

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has officially clarified our company’s position. According to the Official Letter issued by the authorities, WALDEVAR Energy holds the exclusive legal status of “damaged party” in this matter. Furthermore, the authorities have explicitly stated that our company is neither a suspect nor a defendant. The company did not participate in the alleged act of corruption and is not a beneficiary of it.

The Official DNA Letter confirming WALDEVAR Energy’s status as the damaged party is available for download:

📄Download the DNA Official Letter – Română

📄Download the DNA Official Letter – English

📄Download the DNA Official Letter – 中文 (Chinese)

📄Download the DNA Official Letter – Italiano

All operations, projects, and contractual commitments continue on schedule

The matters currently under investigation concern strictly individual and personal conduct. These isolated actions were not carried out on behalf of the company and have no relation to the lawful execution of our business activities.

WALDEVAR Energy remains fully operational. This situation does not affect our ability to lawfully conduct operations, fulfill our contractual obligations, or participate in ongoing procurement procedures. The company enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, fraud, and any other unlawful conduct.

The official letter addressed to our partners can be downloaded below:

📄Download The WALDEVAR Partner Update – English

Official Press Release Archive

To consult our initial public position published on September 27, 2026, please access the documents below:

📄Download the official WALDEVAR Press Release (September 27, 2026) – Română

📄Download the official WALDEVAR Press Release (September 27, 2026) – English