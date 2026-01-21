Prima pagină » Actualitate » „Albă ca Zăpada” și „Războiul lumilor” conduc topul filmelor nominalizate la Zmeura de Aur 2026. Și The Weeknd e nominalizat pentru un titlu

„Albă ca Zăpada” și „Războiul lumilor” conduc topul filmelor nominalizate la Zmeura de Aur 2026. Și The Weeknd e nominalizat pentru un titlu

Bianca Dogaru
21 ian. 2026, 14:20, Actualitate
Filmul „Snow White / Albă ca Zăpada” și „War of the Worlds / Războiul lumilor”, în care joacă Ice Cube, au primit cele mai multe nominalizări la ediția 46 a premiiilor Razzie Awards, cunoscute drept Zmeura de Aur. Fiecare dintre cele două producții a fost nominalizată de șase ori, potrivit Variety

Alături de acestea, la categoria „Cel mai prost film” au mai fost nominalizate „The Electric State”, „Hurry Up Tomorrow” și „Star Trek: Section 31”.

La categoria „Cel mai prost actor” apare The Weeknd, pentru rolul unei versiuni fictive a sa în filmul „Hurry Up Tommorow”, care a strâns în total cinci nominalizări. El concurează cu Dave Bautista, Ice Cube, Scott Eastwood și Jared Leto.

Pentru titlul de „Cea mai proastă actriță” au fost nominalizate Ariana DeBose, Milla Jovovich, Natalie Portman, Rebel Wilson și Michele Yeoh.

Câștigătorii premiilor Zmeura de Aur vor fi anunțați pe 14 martie.

Lista nominalizărilor:

Cel mai prost film

  • “The Electric State”
  • “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
  • “Snow White” (2025)
  • “Star Trek: Section 31”
  • “War of the Worlds” (2025)

Cel mai prost actor

  • Dave Bautista / “In the Lost Lands”
  • Ice Cube / “War of the Worlds”
  • Scott Eastwood / “Alarum”
  • Jared Leto / “Tron: Ares”
  • Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Cea mai proastă actriţă

  • Ariana DeBose/ “Love Hurts”
  • Milla Jovovich/ “In the Lost Lands”
  • Natalie Portman/ “Fountain of Youth”
  • Rebel Wilson/ “Bride Hard”
  • Michelle Yeoh/ “Star Trek: Section 31”

Cel mai prost remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

  • “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)
  • “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2”
  • “Smurfs” (2025)
  • “Snow White” (2025)
  • “War of the Worlds” (2025)

Cea mai proastă actriţă în rol secundar

  • Anna Chlumsky  “Bride Hard”
  • Ema Horvath  “The Strangers: Chapter 2”
  • Scarlet Rose Stallone  “Gunslingers”
  • Kacey Rohl  “Star Trek: Section 31”
  • Isis Valverde/ “Alarum”

Cel mai prost actor în rol secundar

  • All Seven Artificial Dwarfs/ “Snow White” (2025)
  • Nicolas Cage/ “Gunslingers”
  • Stephen Dorff/ “Bride Hard”
  • Greg Kinnear/ “Off the Grid”
  • Sylvester Stallone/ “Alarum”

Cel mai prost cuplu pe ecran

  • All Seven Dwarfs/ “Snow White” (2025)
  • James Corden & Rihanna/ “Smurfs” (2025)
  • Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera/ “War of the Worlds” (2025)
  • Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito)/ “The Alto Knights”
  • The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego/ “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Cel mai prost regizor

  • Rich Lee/ “War of the Worlds” (2025)
  • Olatunde Osunsanmi/ “Star Trek: Section 31”
  • The Russo Brothers/ “The Electric State”
  • Trey Edward Shults/ “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
  • Marc Webb/ “Snow White” (2025)

Cel mai prost scenariu

  • “The Electric State”/ Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.
  • “Hurry Up Tomorrow”/ Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim
  • “Snow White” (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention.   Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.
  • “Star Trek: Section 31”/ Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt
  • “War of the Worlds” (2025)/ Screen Story and Screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells.

